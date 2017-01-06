J.Lo & Drake ‘Holding Hands & Giggling Like Teens’ During Romantic Nobu Date

Courtesy of Instagram

It sounds like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are quickly becoming a bonafide couple! The gorgeous duo was spotted looking cozy while heading into Nobu for a dinner date on Jan. 5, and now an insider has given HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE details on the evening!

Oh boy! Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez are taking their love public! The potential couple went to one of Los Angeles’ most notorious celeb hot spots, Nobu, for a dinner date on Jan. 5, which pretty much signifies that they WANT to be seen together! Drake walked in with his arm around the 47-year-old mother of two, but what happened inside was a mystery. Until now!

“They for sure looked like a couple,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 6. It sounds like the duo wasn’t trying to hide their budding romance at all! “Drake and J.Lo looked as happy as could be. They were smiling the entire time they were having dinner and held hands on the table.”

However, it gets even more romantic than that! “At one point Drake reached across the table and whispered something into J.Lo’s ear,” the source said. “Whatever he said made her smile and kind of giggle like a teenager.” Oh my gosh, we would LOVE to know what he said to the triple-threat! “They were both super cute with each other.”

Drake and J.Lo were first spotted together at the diva’s Vegas show on Dec. 12, and they’ve just gotten closer ever since! First more photos of them cuddling popped up, then they spent ew Years Eve together, and THEN they spent the night dancing and kissing! It looks like they’re proud of their new romance and we’re all about it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Drake and J.Lo are getting serious? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.