They’re going strong! Jennifer Lopez and Drake couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they hit the town in Malibu for a date night on Jan. 6, and they looked TOO adorable together. These lovebirds just can’t get enough of each other!

Does anyone still think Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, are only hanging out for publicity purposes!? They certainly looked like more than just friends when they stepped out for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Jan. 6 — as they walked into the restaurant, he protectively placed his hand on her back to lead her inside, and she even wrapped her own arm around his waist at one point. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF J.LO AND DRAKE’S DATE NIGHT.

The hot new couple was joined by members of their respective entourages, but they very clearly only had eyes (and hands!) for each other. This outing comes after their New Year’s Eve rendezvous, during which she cheered him on in the crowd of his show in Las Vegas, and he joined her for a gambling excursion the very next day. Oh, and that was AFTER she cancelled her own NYE appearance in Miami — so she really went out of her way to ring in the New Year with her man!

When these two were first spotted together at her Vegas show in December, it didn’t seem like it’d be anything more than a hot new collaboration. Things have surely been heating up fast, though, and the two have been pretty inseparable in recent weeks.

From grinding, slow dancing and kissing at a makeshift prom to cuddling on Instagram, all signs point to coupledom for the pair. Unfortunately, Drake is about to hit the road on the European leg of his tour later this month, and she has tons of projects going on at the moment, so the timing isn’t great — but we’re crossing our fingers they stay strong!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Drake and J.Lo’s PDA? Do you think this romance is the real deal…or just a publicity stunt?