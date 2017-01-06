Donald Trump Sticks American Tax Payers With Paying For Wall: Mexico Will Pay It Back

REX/Shutterstock

Yeah right! Donald Trump took to Twitter, Jan. 6 to reveal his latest plans to build a border wall in Mexico. Well, some people aren’t too happy with the president-elect because he said American tax payers will provide the funds! But, don’t worry, Mexico will pay it back ‘later’…

Donald Trump, 70, wants the wall and he wants it FAST! The president-elect took to Twitter to slam “dishonest media” while he unleashed his financial plans about the border wall he’s been promising will be “huge” throughout his campaign. “The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!”, Trump said in his scathing tweet. It looks like he wants the project done as soon as possible!

So, it turns out that although he’s been promising that Mexico will cough up the money to shut themselves out at the border, it’s the US tax payers who will foot the bill. He did, however, admit that the US will be reimbursed “later” on. But, when is later?!

As you know, Donald’s vowed throughout his many campaign speeches that he would have a physical wall between the US and Mexico to stop undocumented immigrants from crossing the border. He’s said time and time again that Mexico would be paying for the wall at rallies, in interviews and in speeches. But, he failed to mention that the US would be paying for the construction on his insane plan. Donald has not provided any details into how Mexico will pay for the wall after its built.

Now, Trump representatives and Republican lawmakers are discussing a spending bill that would use tax dollars toward the border wall, according to New York Daily News.

Tom Perez, who is the current U.S. Secretary of Labor and a candidate running for chair of the Democratic National Committee, apparently took to Twitter to fire back at Trump’s latests updates about the border wall. “Once again, Donald’s lying about repayment for projects. You’ll be stuck with the bill — just like his contractors,” he tweeted according to the Daily News. However, when we checked Tom’s Twitter account, the controversial tweet was no where to be found. It appears as though he deleted his remarks.

Some Twitter users are outraged over Donald’s shocking revelation that the US will be the ones to fund the wall. Angry individuals fired back with harsh tweets, and you can see some of them below:

@realDonaldTrump dishonest Donald Trump doesn't tell us how he's going to make Mexico pay for that wall. — Dawn Pettit (@pettitd59) January 6, 2017

If Donald Trump builds a wall around himself, I'll reimburse him — Sophie Holmes (@Sophi_Bophi) January 6, 2017

The only Great Wall that is being built is a great wall of bullshit surrounding Donald Trump. — Beth – NMPOTUS (@BethWeber1) January 6, 2017

donald trump wall . Dear Mr. President Elect, @realDonaldTrump Dear Mr. President. Make Mexico pay, Not us!!! KEEP your word! — Pamela Ellis (@softmusic63) January 6, 2017

Make America Great Again. The Great Wall. Donald Trump has clearly mixed up the definitions for "great" and "scary as shit". — Peter Hoare (@PeterHoare) January 6, 2017

Donald Trump somehow managed to put the cost of the Great Wall on his Macy's credit card. — Carl Thomas 🇺🇸 (@iamcarlthomas) January 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Donald's latest tweet?

