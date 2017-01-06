Donald Trump Disses Arnold Schwarzenegger Over New ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Ratings

Courtesy of Twitter

The president-elect certainly has his priorities straight, doesn’t he? Instead of addressing Russian hackers or the humanitarian crisis in Syria, Donald Trump decided to drag Arnold Schwarzenegger over the ratings of the new ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Donald Trump, 70, tweeted on Jan. 6. Or, someone using Donald’s Twitter account may have sent out this message, as it is rather strange that Donald J. Trump would refer to him in the third person. Either way, he came off as a jealous ex, throwing shade over his former girlfriend and her new bae.

“So much for being a movie star,” Donald tweeted, trashing Arnold, 69. “[A]nd that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now, compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported [John] Kasich and Hillary [Clinton].”

Uh, “who cares?” Donald Trump obviously cares or he wouldn’t be tweeting about the ratings in the first place. Plus, Donald didn’t do that much better compared to Arnold. Season 14 of The Celebrity Apprentice (the last one with Trump) scored a 6.0 rating two years ago, according to TMZ, which isn’t that much better than 4.9. Yes, Donald Trump scored an 18 rating in season 1 of the show, but by the time NBC told Trump to get off the stage, his program wasn’t the ratings juggernaut he swears it was.

Arnold, on the other hand, took the high road. “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work,” the Predator star tweeted on Jan. 6. “I wish you all the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Seems Donald is sore that Arnold, the former Republican governor of California, didn’t jump on board the Trump Train. “For the first time since I became a citizen in 1983, I will not vote for the Republican candidate for President,” Arnold wrote in a passionate plea on Oct. 8, encouraging his fellow “proud Republicans” to “choose your country over your party.”

What makes Donald’s anti-Arnold tweets even more mind-boggling is that he, as an executive producer of Celebrity Apprentice, makes money when the show does well. So openly criticizing the program hurts him in his wallet.

It’s only January and it’s possible that Donald has a contender for one of the Top 10 Craziest Tweets of 2017. It would take a lot to beat last year’s Hall of Shame. After all, in 2016, Donald dropped the “bimbo” bomb on Megyn Kelly, 46, patted his back about “being right” about terrorism right after the Pulse Massacre in Orlando and threatened to take away the citizenship of Americans who burned the country’s flag. The new year is just starting and Donald’s Twitter feed is just warming up.

What do you think about Donald dissing Arnold and Celebrity Apprentice, HollywoodLifers?

