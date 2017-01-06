‘Days Of Our Lives’: Will It Be Cancelled For Megyn Kelly’s New Gig?

Rex/Shutterstock

After 51 years, ‘Days of our Lives’ may be coming to an end. With Megyn Kelly landing a new job at NBC News, sources claim that the 2017 season of the beloved soap will be its last.

“Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018,” an insider told People magazine about the show’s future, following Megyn Kelly‘s announcement that she’d be joining NBC News.

While the 46-year-old anchor doesn’t yet have an official title yet at NBC, she has been given three new gigs — hosting a daytime news show, anchoring a Sunday night program, and taking part in special political events coverage. “Nobody knows when Megyn starts,” the source added. “She is still under contract at Fox until July, then she has a six-month non-compete [clause].” A source also told HollywoodLife.com that there are no plans to remove the show from the schedule at this time.

Megyn officially announced she’d be leaving Fox after 12 years for NBC on Jan. 3, saying. “While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge.”

Days of our Lives, which has been on the air since 1965, airs on weekdays from 1-2PM in many markets, which of course, is a potential talk show slot. It’s also one of the longest running programs ever. The insider also told People that the show is usually renewed on a year-to-year basis, but this year was different — the contract only carries through 2017.

Daytime talk shows have taken over network TV in the past few years. Katie Couric‘s show took General Hospital‘s slot in 2012; CBS canceled Guiding Light for Let’s Make A Deal, and in 2011 both All My Children and One Life to Live were canceled by ABC for The Chew and The Revolution.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Days of Our Lives will get canceled? Do you think it’s time? Let us know.

