Chris Brown Giving Up Sex, Booze & More To Be In The Best Shape For Soulja Boy Fight

Turn down for what you ask? Well if you’re Chris Brown and you have a HUGE pay-per-view fight with Soulja Boy, you have to prepare. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that C Breezy is giving up sex, booze and more to be in the best shape ever before stepping into the ring with Soulja.

Sorry ladies! Chris Brown, 27, is unavailable. The Royalty artist is gearing up for the biggest fight of his life with Soulja Boy, 26, and he’s giving up a lot to make sure he’s in a position to win. “Breezy’s on a strict health diet. No drinking. No smoking. And no sex. And man, that no sex one is going to be hard for him,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com. “Simply put, dude wants to be in the best shape ever. A lot of sh** has been talked and there are a lot of eyes and money on this fight and he is not about to get into that ring and lose to the skeleton from Tales From The Crypt!”

We’re told Breezy’s been training as well as working out and is getting super hyped for his main event extravaganza. “Chris is under a lot of pressure to win and if he looses it will be a catastrophic embarrassment,” the source explained. “He’s doing everything in his power to come out on top in this dog fight.”

Chris would certainly want to be in the best shape of his life for this fight especially if his ex Rihanna, 28, is watching. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Soulja Boy’s already throwing a lot of punches and they haven’t even stepped foot in the ring. The “Crank That” singer is trying to get under Chris’ skin by inviting Rih to the fight. “Soulja wants to win this fight for Rihanna,” another source EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “Soulja’s inviting her to the fight as his guest.” This is surely going to be a night to remember!

