Charles Manson Bleeding Internally In Hospital — Will Doctors Save Him?

It’s not looking good for Charles Manson. After being rushed to the hospital on Jan. 4, the accused killer is experiencing internal bleeding. Can the doctors save him, or is the medical procedure too risky? Find out the shocking truth, here!

Could Charles Manson, 82, be the next famous face to bite the dust? Truth be told, the infamous killing cult leader is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Charles was rushed to Bakersfield hospital on Jan. 4 where his heath condition only worsened. He is currently experiencing internal bleeding, and doctors say he’s too week to undergo surgery, according to TMZ. Charles was supposed to have surgery on Thursday for intestinal bleeding, but doctors deemed it was too risky. At this point, there’s very little anyone can do to save his life.

On the day Charles was taken out of Corcoran State Prison and rushed to the hospital, we weren’t sure what his medical emergency was. But in the following days, it was concluded that he had lesion in his intestines that was causing significant bleeding, via TMZ. At this point it’s a guessing game of whether Charles will die behind bars or in the hospital. Even if Charles makes it out of his internal bleeding, he will return to prison to serve his 9 life sentences. Being that he’s already 82 and in such weak condition, we don’t think he has many years left.

While we would never wish someone bad will, Charles murderous history makes his possible death a controversial subject. Many Americans were affected by the killing spree Charles and his cult followers went on in the late 1960’s. He basically became the leader of a group that believed murdering innocent people was a way to precipitate the apocalyptic race war. He sounds freakin’ bonkers to us, but at the time of his reign, MANY people adopted his believes. Pretty disturbing!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Charles will survive the internal bleeding?

