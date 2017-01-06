President Obama’s Farewell Party: Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks & More A-List Guests

Courtesy of Instagram

The best of the best stars were in attendance at President Obama’s farewell party on Jan. 6! From Nick Jonas to Jordin Sparks, these are the A-listers who celebrated with the Head of State one last time! We have all of the pics and the details here!

Well this is it! The countdown has reached the last 14 days of President Barack Obama’s, 55, epic presidency. And in celebration of his triumphant run in office the First family is throwing him a major party to bid him farewell, and the guest list is out of this world! The president and Michelle Obama, 52, welcomed their closest celebrity friends and faithful donors into the White House final time to say thank you for all the support and party into the late our of the night!

Of course White House frequenter Oprah Winfrey, 62, made an appearance at the major event. Other regulars included Usher, Ellen DeGeneres, 58, Beyoncé, 35, Jay Z, 47, Bradley Cooper, 42, and Stevie Wonder, 66. As soon as the magical hour hit, many celebs took to Instagram to their outfits. Nick Jonas, for example, showed up to the White House in a dark grey suit with a black turtle neck underneath. Kelly Rowland made a VERY color appearance, rocking a bright yellow pantsuit.

Chance the Rapper, 23, also showed up! Ahead of leaving for Washington Dc on Jan. 4, the Chicago native tweeted about his journey, saying ,”bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you!” Chance previously visited the White House in Oct. 2016 for the Obama’s last state dinner.

President Obama originally stated that the event would a be a “grown up” party. We aren’t quite sure what that means exactly, but we’re assuming there is a lot of alcohol is involved, everyone will be shaking it off on the dance floor! We’re crushed to see President O leave, but we’ll dance one last time in his honor!

