Celebrity Workouts — Calorie Torching Methods Of Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid & More

Image Courtesy of Vogue

If one of your new year’s resolutions was to work out more, check out these top celebrity workouts, and copy them to get their toned bodies!

Celebs work out every single day so they look amazing on the runway and the red carpet. A bunch of workouts loved by stars like Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift are easy to do yourself, and some of them can be done in your own home!

Boxing: Loved by Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima. Amy Schumer has also been spotted in the ring. It’s a full body workout that will give you a super tight core! Gigi goes to Gotham Gym in NYC.

Body By Simone: Taylor Swift was spotted at the class with model Karlie Kloss. Emmy Rossum, Reese Witherspoon, and Chrissy Teigen love it, too. It’s a cardio dance-based workout, plus there are also trampoline classes! So fun! She also has DVDs so you can do the workout anywhere!

Anna Kaiser Technique: Karlie Kloss also loves Anna’s dance-based workout that is seriously fun but so challenging. Kelly Ripa and Shakira also train with Anna! You can stream her online workouts from anywhere!

Pilates: Scream Queens Lea Michele and Emma Roberts love this strengthening workout that gives you lean muscles.

SoulCycle: This cult-fave spinning studio is frequently visited by Lea Michele and Bella Thorne.

SLT: Celebs like Sofia Vergara loves this low-impact, intense workout to “strengthen, lengthen, and tone” while keeping her curves.

Ballet Beautiful: Stars like Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Natalie Portman, Zooey Deschanel and Liv Tyler all love this workout to get a dancer’s long, delicate limbs.

Carrie Underwood squeezes in workouts wherever and whenever she can as a busy mom. She posted a video of her doing leg slides with a towel in her house!

Khloe Kardashian does a ton of workouts with trainer Gunnar Peterson (he spills workout tips to HollywoodLife.com) here, and does at home workouts. She loves jumping rope and doing squats for her round booty!

