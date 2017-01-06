Victoria Justice, Snooki & More Stars Send Prayers After Tragic FL Airport Shooting

Courtesy of Twitter/REX Shutterstock

The whole world is shaking after a gunman opened fire in Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida on Jan. 6. Victoria Justice, Snooki, and many more celebrities immediately took to Twitter to send prayers to the victims and their families. Check it out.

Our hearts are breaking for the victims of the Jan. 6 shooting in Fort Lauderdale Airport, and Hollywood is feeling the same way. Dozens of stars came out to send support to those affected by the massacre by tweeting their most sincere thoughts and prayers.

The lovely Victoria Justice was torn up over the violence, saying “I’m devastated to hear about the shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport! Just awful . Praying everyone stays safe. #Hometown .” She’s not the only star from Florida that’s feeling the pain. Singer Cassadee Pope also revealed that she was hurting that her hometown had been attacked. “Sick over the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. What the hell is happening w this world? I fly in & out of there to see my fam all the time ,” she tweeted.

Snookie and JWOWW also wept over the attack. “FLL Airport so upsetting,” tweeted Snookie, while JWOWW said “Prayers up for everyone in #Florida & their families.” Many football players spend time in Florida for spring training, and they were heartbroken that their home away from home was harmed.

“Prayers for the Victims of the Florida airport shooting. 🙏🏾” said TJ Ward of the Denver Broncos. Robert Griffin III was equally as disgusted, saying “So much hate in this world.” Chad Johnson AKA Ocho Cinco tweeted “Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport, I know passengers are upset the airport is now shut down & probably will be for a while.”

Here are more celebrity prayers after the tragic shooting:

oh my gosh, praying for all affected by the fort lauderdale shooting. so freaking scary. thats my home town. — Gabriel Conte (@GabrielConte) January 6, 2017

I'm devastated to hear about the shooting at the Ft.Lauderdale airport! Just awful 😓. Praying everyone stays safe. #Hometown 🙏🏼 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) January 6, 2017

Prayers up for everyone in #Florida & their families — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) January 6, 2017

Praying for my hometown and those involved today 😔 https://t.co/5B3MHCI1DQ — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) January 6, 2017

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Thoughts snd prayers are with everyone in Florida right now. Awful news. — Max Domi (@max_domi) January 6, 2017

I can't believe what I'm reading about the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport 😔 so incredibly sad. Praying for everyone affected. — Jess Conte (@jessconte) January 6, 2017

R.I.P. to the souls lost in the Fort Lauderdale shooting. I frequent that airport smh… as people we have to LOVE more and HATE less! — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) January 6, 2017

Prayers for the Victims of the Florida airport shooting. 🙏🏾 — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) January 6, 2017

So much hate in this world — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 6, 2017

Sick over the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. What the hell is happening w this world? I fly in & out of there to see my fam all the time💔 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) January 6, 2017

Welcome to America. It has been 0 days since our last mass shooting. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) January 6, 2017

Praying for those affected in the Ft. Lauderdale Airport shooting. That is the airport Lexy & I fly in and out of all the time to go home. — Cody Johns (@Cody) January 6, 2017

Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport, I know passengers are upset the airport is now shut down & probably will be for a while. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 6, 2017

So horrible what's happening in #ftlauderdale Saying prayers of safety for everyone — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) January 6, 2017

My thoughts are with everyone affected. 🙏 https://t.co/2SOzNkRgFu — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 6, 2017

I have stood in that exact #FtLauderdale baggage claim so many times.My heart is with, breaking,and standing strong with my hometown. Bailee — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) January 6, 2017

FLL Airport ❤️🙏🏽 so upsetting — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) January 6, 2017

My prayers are with the victims of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport. 🙏🏻 — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 6, 2017

Praying for the victims in Ft. Lauderdale — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) January 6, 2017

My 💔 breaks when hearing the news of more shootings…. My thoughts & prayers go to everyone involved in Fort Lauderdale. #PrayForTheWorld — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 6, 2017

