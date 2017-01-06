Victoria Justice, Snooki & More Stars Send Prayers After Tragic FL Airport Shooting

The whole world is shaking after a gunman opened fire in Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida on Jan. 6. Victoria Justice, Snooki, and many more celebrities immediately took to Twitter to send prayers to the victims and their families. Check it out.
Our hearts are breaking for the victims of the Jan. 6 shooting in Fort Lauderdale Airport, and Hollywood is feeling the same way. Dozens of stars came out to send support to those affected by the massacre by tweeting their most sincere thoughts and prayers.
The lovely Victoria Justice was torn up over the violence, saying “I’m devastated to hear about the shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport! Just awful . Praying everyone stays safe. #Hometown.” She’s not the only star from Florida that’s feeling the pain. Singer Cassadee Pope also revealed that she was hurting that her hometown had been attacked. “Sick over the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. What the hell is happening w this world? I fly in & out of there to see my fam all the time,” she tweeted.
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting — See Pics
Snookie and JWOWW also wept over the attack. “FLL Airport so upsetting,” tweeted Snookie, while JWOWW said “Prayers up for everyone in #Florida & their families.” Many football players spend time in Florida for spring training, and they were heartbroken that their home away from home was harmed.
“Prayers for the Victims of the Florida airport shooting. 🙏🏾” said TJ Ward of the Denver Broncos. Robert Griffin III was equally as disgusted, saying “So much hate in this world.” Chad Johnson AKA Ocho Cinco tweeted “Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport, I know passengers are upset the airport is now shut down & probably will be for a while.”
Here are more celebrity prayers after the tragic shooting:
