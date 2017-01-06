Carrie Fisher: Princess Leia’s 2 Huge Scenes In ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ & ‘IX’ Revealed

Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia was set to have a major role in the two upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movies. Two game-changing scenes involving Leia have been revealed in an all-new report. What does Carrie’s tragic death mean for Leia?

There are two key Leia scenes planned for Episode VIII and Episode IX, according to The Hollywood Reporter. One included a Leia reunion with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The other included with a confrontation with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who is Leia’s son and the person who killed Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in The Force Awakens.

It’s unclear as to where those scenes are in Episode VIII or IX, but Carrie was reportedly supposed to have a bigger role in Episode IX than Episode VIII. HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY that Carrie had a “big role moving forward with the films.”

Filming for Episode VIII is already complete, and Carrie filmed all of her scenes in that movie before her death. Episode IX will likely begin shooting in early 2018 for a December 2019 release.

A meeting with Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy has been set to discuss what Carrie’s sudden and tragic death means for Leia in the Star Wars franchise.

There are many options to consider regarding Leia. The character could be written out of Episode IX, or Colin could use CGI effects like Rogue One did with Peter Cushing’s Grand Moff Tarkin.

Carrie’s Dec. 27 death shocked the world. The Hollywood icon suffered a fatal heart attack on Dec. 23 on her way back to Los Angeles from London. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died one day later from a suspected stroke. A memorial was held to celebrate Carrie and Debbie’s life on Jan. 5. Meryl Streep, Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Meg Ryan, and more celebs attended. Carrie and Debbie’s HBO documentary, Bright Lights, will premiere Jan. 7.

