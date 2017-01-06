Carrie Fisher’s Ashes Buried in Massive Prozac Pill: See Wild Pics

SplashNews, REX/Shutterstock

What an icon! Carrie Fisher’s legendary sense of humor is giving us a laugh even after her sad passing at just 60-years-old. The actress’ ashes were buried in alongside her mother Debbie Reynolds inside a giant Prozac pill. Keep reading for the wacky details.

In case we needed any more reminders of how awesome Carrie Fisher was, the late actress’ ashes were placed in a giant Prozac pill upon her burial alongside mother Debbie Reynolds. Long a champion of mental health awareness, she battled depression and bipolar disorder during her adult life, so it’s only fitting that she was laid to rest in a massive pill for the anti-depressant. Her brother Todd Fisher, 58, was seen carrying the green and white object to Carrie and Debbie’s joint funeral at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Jan. 6.

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she brought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd explained to reporters after the service. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and (Carrie’s daughter) Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.” OMG, that is absolutely priceless! He added, “We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that. It was her favorite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.”

Carrie was boldly candid about her struggles with depression and bipolar disorder and was outspoken about mental health issues, so using a Prozac pill as her urn just seems so incredibly appropriate. Todd and her daughter Billie Lourd, 24, knew her best and this is such a fitting way for her to be buried. She was laid to rest alongside her mother Debbie, who died at age 84 on Dec. 28 from a possible stroke just a day after Carrie passed away at age 60 following a massive heart attack. We’re sure Carrie is looking down at Todd and Billie’s choice of an urn and getting a giant laugh out of it!

