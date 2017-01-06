Ben Affleck Enjoys Lunch Date With Mystery Blonde Amid Jennifer Garner Reunion Rumors

FameFlyNet/REX Shutterstock

Uh-oh! Ben Affleck was spotted in Beverly Hills with an unidentified blonde woman, and no, it wasn’t Jennifer Garner in disguise! Has Ben finally decided it’s time to move on?

What is going on? Amid rumors that Ben Affleck, 44, and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner, also 44, were giving their love another shot, the Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice actor was spotted out and about with a random new woman on Jan. 5, and they were all smiles. It hasn’t been confirmed as a date, but these pics are pretty suspicious! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF BEN AND THE MYSTERY BLONDE

In the photos, Ben is dressed casually in a t-shirt, slacks, and leather, aviator coat. The unknown woman was also in a laid back ensemble, wearing a pair of jeans and a black track jacket. Besides the extra huge grin on her face, the woman also appeared to be extending her arm to touch the Argo star, although we can’t be 100% sure. The pair reportedly dined at popular sushi restaurant, Sugarfish and then visited a nearby bookstore, according to a report. The two reportedly spent the entire day together. OMG!

Meanwhile, Jen was photographed on Jan. 5, on a date with her 4-year-old son Samuel. The mother-son duo were spotted on a rainy day, walking around Los Angeles and getting breakfast at the Brentwood Country Mart. SO cute!

Of course, it’s not unusual for a Ben and another woman that is not his wife to eat lunch together, but the rumored day date comes shortly after reports claimed Ben and the Miracles From Heaven actress were getting back together! In fact, the couple not only called off their divorce, but the two allegedly renewed their vows in front of their kids and loved ones.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ben is really dating that woman, or is it just a big misunderstanding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.