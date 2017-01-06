Bella Thorne Twerks & Kisses Bella Pendergast During Private Concert — Sexy Videos

She’s leaving her boy drama in 2016! Bella Thorne looked like she didn’t have a care in the world while she attended a private DNCE concert with Bella Pendergast on Jan. 5. The gorgeous actress documented the night — twerking and all — on Snapchat and you can watch right here!

Bella Thorne, 19, had herself quite a night on Jan. 5! She hit up a private DNCE show with her gal pal, Bella Pendergast, and the ladies were NOT shy about showing off their dance moves in front of everyone. The Shake It Up star took to Snapchat to flaunt how much fun she was having throughout the evening, and gave us quite a show!

In one shot, Bella holds the camera up to her and her bestie, and as it progresses, she even leans in for a kiss and the girls totally smooch on the lips. Bella P has a boyfriend, but at one point over the summer, it was rumored that she was dating the actress, who had just come out as bisexual. They’re just very, very close friends, though, it seems!

Later on, another clip shows Bella T shaking her booty while twerking in the middle of the crowd, eventually backing it up to grind with her BFF. Wearing tight jeans and a skimpy crop top, the 19-year-old’s perfect figure was on full display, along with her new, blue hair. Get it, girl!

This girls’ night out comes after Bella ended 2016 with some MAJOR boy drama. Not only did she split from Tyler Posey, but she was called out on social media by Charlie Puth, who she rebounded with during a trip to Florida before the holidays. Charlie freaked when he saw an interview Bella did gushing about Tyler just days after their PDA-filled weekend together, not realizing that the Q&A had been conducted weeks before. EEK – it might be time to give the boys a rest for a bit!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s sexy new videos? Are they totally hot…or way too much?