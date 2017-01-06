‘Once Upon A Time’: Ariel Will Return & Team Up With Hook To Help Emma

Our favorite red head is coming back! Ariel will be returning to ‘Once Upon A Time’ in the back half of season 6. She’ll be working with Hook and another Disney princess to help Emma! Get the scoop!

“Ariel returns and meets Princess Jasmine [Karen David] as they join Hook [Colin O’Donoghue] on an adventure as he and Emma [Jennifer Morrison] face a daunting challenge that requires a big time princess team-up,” executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis tell Entertainment Weekly.

How exciting. Raise your hand if you’re excited about more Hook and Ariel sing! JoAnna Garcia Swisher will reprise her role as Ariel on the show. The last time we saw Ariel was way back in season 4. It’s been far too long! Joanna tweeted about the news on Jan. 6. She wrote, “It’s true! And to join forces w Princess Jasmine! Pinch me, I’m in # princessheaven I @ KarenDavid.” Gosh, she’s so cute!

The winter finale of Once Upon A Time featured Emma (Jennifer Morrison) and Regina (Lana Parilla) getting stuck in the wish realm after running into Robin Hood (Sean Maguire) right before they were set to jump into the portal. Hook and Charming (Josh Dallas), who will still be fighting the sleeping curse with Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin), are going to do whatever it takes to get Emma and Regina back. All of this is leading up to the prophecy of Emma’s death. The person under the hood — Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Rumple’s (Robert Carlyle) son Gideon — was revealed in last episode before the hiatus.

Once Upon A Time season 6 will return March 5, 2017.

