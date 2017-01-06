Adam Driver Pays Tribute To Carrie Fisher: ‘She Had Very Generous Energy’

Image Courtesy of NBC, REX/Shutterstock

This is so heartwarming. Adam Driver paid tribute to his ‘Star Wars’ co-star Carrie Fisher on Jan. 5, while chatting with Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show.’ Adam recalled their special memories on set and even revealed the last time he saw Carrie.

Adam Driver, 33, still has very fond memories of Carrie Fisher. The Star Wars actor stopped by The Late Show for the Jan. 5 episode, where he chatted all about his former co-star with Stephen Colbert. Adam, who portrays Kylo Ren on the blockbuster franchise remembered her incredible qualities, while addressing what it was like working with her. Adam began, “She burns very bright and had such a great, very generous energy. For that suddenly not to be on set… we were talking about it, all the publicity, just in life…” he paused, then concluded, “To have her character not part, not only in the movie, missing from that small unit is a tragedy.”

When Thumb Wars gets a little intense… pic.twitter.com/bj9cqf877d — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 6, 2017

Adam formed a pretty special bond with the legendary actress, who played his mother Princess Leia Organa on the film series. While talking with Stephen, he revealed that filming wrapped on the second movie last summer, before sharing that it was also the last time he saw Carrie. To make it even more sentimental, she was in costume as her iconic character. Stephen also gushed about the late star, mentioning how she appeared on his show shortly before Christmas. He even called her a “delight,” before saying it was “an honor to finally get to talk with her.”

The two concluded their emotional conversation by thumb wrestling with light sabers.

Earlier that day, Carrie and her mother Debbie Reynolds were honored at a private memorial in Los Angeles, attended by their close family and friends. Carrie died Dec. 27, after suffering cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to LA, Dec. 23. Her mother, Debbie, passed away just one day after her on Dec. 28. After hearing Adam’s story, we miss her and Debbie even more!

