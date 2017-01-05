Tucker Carlson: 5 Things To Know About Megyn Kelly’s FOX News Replacement

REX/Shutterstock

After Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly announced she was leaving the network, the search was on for her replacement. And after much looking Tucker Carlson got the gig! He may be new, but he has an impressive resume. Get to know him better here!

It’s official! Tucker Carlson, 47, will replace Megyn Kelly, 46, on the Fox News Channel. After Megyn revealed that she was moving on to NBC, it was announced on Jan. 5, that Tucker would fill in Megyn’s 9p.m. slot on the news network. SO exciting! Before Tucker makes his nighttime debut, get your five facts about the journalist below!

1. Tucker currently has his own segment on Fox News Channel.

Tucker was granted his own Fox News show, Tucker Carlson Tonight in Nov. 2016. The show debuted as the most watched telecast of the year during a 7p.m. time slot, according to Business Insider. It hasn’t been announced who will take his place after he moves on.

2. He was well-known for wearing bow ties.

Tucker has a thing for bow ties! For nearly the first part of his career, he was recognized for wearing snazzy bows during his shows. It was so much of a signature that he was even referenced in pop culture TV shows in 2005, including Curb You Ethusiasm and The King of Queens. SO cool! Unfortunately, in 2006 Tucker said goodbye to the bow tie, saying, “I just decided I wanted to give my neck a break. A little change is good once in a while, and I feel better already.” Aww!

Congratulations to my friend @TuckerCarlson on moving to the 9p slot at Fox! This is a great decision by FNC & I will be cheering him on! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 5, 2017

3. Tucker competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2006.

OMG! Tucker might play it cool when talking about the news, but the anchor let loose and got his groove on during the popular dance competition Dancing With The Stars in 2006. Tucker reportedly took ballroom classes for four hours a day in preparation for the show, but ultimately missed a lot of training due to a job assignment in Lebanon. It’s safe to say he wasn’t the best dancer though. Tucker and his partner Elena Grinenko, 40, were eliminated in the first round! Ouch!

4. Tucker has also co-hosted a number of news shows on MSNBC and CNN.

The journalist hasn’t only worked at FOX. In fact, his career has taken him all over the place. Tucker has also co-hosted CNN’s Crossfire and MSNBC’s Tucker.

5. He supports gay marriage.

Love is love! Tucker is all for gay marriage rights and isn’t afraid to say it. “I’m just for marriage generally. I’m for people making a lifelong commitment,” he said on his show Tucker in 2007. “I’m not against gay marriage, actually, and I’m the most right-wing person I know… I think, marriage has been a great thing for me, and I think it’s a really civilizing force, and I think it would be a civilizing force for gay people too.” Right on!

HollywoodLifers, were there some things that you learned about Tucker?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.