Chandler Parsons: 5 Things To Know About Kendall Jenner’s Rumored Beau

REX Shutterstock

Chandler Parsons has been out and about with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin recently, but what else is there to know about the NBA hunk? Keep reading to find out!

1. He plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chandler Parsons plays small forward for the Memphis Grizzlies. He was drafted into the NBA in 2011 by the Houston Rockets where he played for three years. In 2014, he joined the Dallas Mavericks before he signed a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2016.

2. Chandler has been hanging out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin lately.

Kendall and Hailey sat courtside and watched Chandler play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 4. Reportedly, the three met up after the game for dinner and a night out on the town, according to TMZ.

3. He’s been playing basketball for years.

Chandler started playing young. He played in high school at Lake Howell High School where his team went to the state championships three times before winning in 2007. Chandler received a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Florida (aka the Gators), where the team made it to the NCAA tournament his junior and senior year.

4. He’s super passionate about socks.

Besides basketball, Chandler is really into socks. He partners with Stance where he has his own line of casual men’s socks. And they’re pretty stylish too!

5. He’s got a thing for models.

Chandler was linked to Kendall Jenner all the way back in August 2014 and was out with Hailey before her birthday in November. He previously dated Victoria’s Secret model Toni Garrn for a little over a year from the summer of 2015 until November 2016.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chandler? Is he a good match for Kendall or Hailey? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.