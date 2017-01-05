USA Vs. Canada Live Stream: Watch The World Junior Hockey Championship Game

Courtesy of Twitter

One game away! Team USA is playing for the gold medal in the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship final against a super strong team from Canada Jan. 5. We’ve got your way to catch all of the exciting action via live stream.

Team USA proved they’ve got the mojo to get through the toughest of battles in the World Junior Hockey Championships semifinal Jan. 4, dispatching the mighty Russian squad after an epic shootout put the Americans on top 4-3. Now they’re going to be fighting it out for international bragging rights against a powerful team from Canada and if this game is as exciting as Team USA’s nail biter against the Russians, we’re in for an epic match-up. The puck drops at 7:30pm EST on Jan. 5, and you can watch online via TSN through your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH TEAM USA VS. CANADA LIVE STREAM

The American team put up the fight of their lives against the powerful Russians, who they had been 0-7 against in WJC play until their epic victory. Troy Terry, 19, put up two of the teams three goals in regulation play, which ended in a 3-3 tie. A nail-biting 10 minute overtime didn’t yield any more points, so the game was sent into a shootout. Troy came up with three more goals during the dramatic seven rounds, including the game winner that put Team USA into the finals with a 4-3 win, sending the shocked Russians into the Bronze medal match.

Hopefully the University of Denver sophomore can work his magic again versus the Canadians. While he must be so exhausted from leading his team to victory over Russia, Troy is probably on the world’s biggest adrenaline high. It would be so perfect if he leads the team to the gold medal with another day of incredible plays!

The Canadians and Swedes proved they were equally matched in their semifinal Jan. 4, tying things up 2-2 after the first period. Of course the boys from up north were thrilled to have home rink advantage, with the international tournament being held in Montreal. They ended up busting things out in a thrilling third period, pulling ahead to a 5-2 victory thanks to strong offense and amazing goalkeeping work by Player of the Game, goalkeeper Carter Hart, 18.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in the World Junior Hockey Championships?

