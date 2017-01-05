Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The Houston Rockets are soaring while the Oklahoma City Thunder are making some noise in the NBA. When these two teams tangle on Jan. 5, which squad will come out on top? When James Harden takes on Russell Westbrook, it’s going to be good so don’t miss a moment!

Less than a month since they last met, the Houston Rockets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Toyota Center in beautiful Houston, Texas. It’s the third of four times these squads will face off, with the series tied at 1-1. Who will win this game and take the lead in this heated rivalry? The match is set for 8:00 PM ET so tune in to see every heart-pounding second of the action.

LeBron James, 31, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are dominating the Eastern Conference while Steph Curry’s, 28, Golden State Warriors reign over the Western Conference. However, when it comes to the MVP discussion, a lot are talking about OKC’s Russell Westbrook, and Houston’s James Harden. James, who was the 2014-15 MVP runner-up, is currently No. 1 with assists (11.9 per game) and No. 4 in scoring (28.4 per game) per SB Nation.

Meanwhile, Russell is handing out triple-doubles as if they were late Christmas presents. The OKC guard is on pace to be the first player since Oscar Robertson, 78, to average a triple-double on the season. (Oscar, by the way, holds the record of 41 triple-doubles in a single season.)

James has nine triple-doubles this season, and no other player besides him and Russell has more than three. It seems these two men are battling each other for the MVP vote, but they better not lose focus on what’s really important: the NBA Championship. Houston’s way ahead of Oklahoma City in the standings, and if Russell’s team doesn’t start racking up the Ws, they may just miss out on a chance to face the Dubs in the playoffs for another epic rematch.

Who do you think will win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Houston is the better team or do you think Oklahoma City is the team to beat?

