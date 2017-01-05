Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers failed to set the start of 2016 NBA season on fire. Will one of these squads kick start a comeback when they meet on Jan. 5? There’s only one way to find out – tune in to watch!

Despite some optimism at the beginning of the new NBA season, both the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers failed to make a huge splash before 2017 rolled around. With squads like the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs dominating the top of the Western Conference, both the Lakers and Blazers have been hovering towards the bottom. With both teams hungry for a win, expect them to go wild when they meet in the Moda Center. Tipoff is around 10:30 PM ET so don’t miss a second.

It hasn’t been all bad news for these teams. For the Lakers, Julius Randle, 22, has stepped up for his team when they really needed him. During a Jan. 3 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Julius pulled out his third career triple-double, scoring 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, per Lakers Nation.

This may just be the start, as Julius’s teammate, D’Angelo Russell, 20, said, “I think he’s going to rack up way more than that in years to come.” He better start pulling a Russell Westbrook, 28, and start registering triple-doubles if LA wants any chance of making the post season.

The same goes for Portland. After a season where they won 44 games and made it to the second round of the playoffs, they’re currently stuck in 10th place at the midseason mark. December was particularly rough on Portland, per ESPN, as the team has lost 11 of 13 games, leading many to wonder if last year’s showing was a fluke.

Damian Lillard, 26, who has sat out three games with a sprained left ankle, is ready to help turn the team’s fortunes around, even if he has to do it himself. “You’d be surprised by what my shoulders can handle,” he told ESPN. “I’m built for this. Bring it on.” Well, Damian, the ball’s in your court.

