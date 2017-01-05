Tyga Crushes It In First Concert Of 2017: See His Big Las Vegas Performance

Courtesy of Instagram

Way to slay! Tyga kicked off 2017 right with his first performance of the new year, hitting the stage at Light nightclub in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Jan. 4. Keep reading for how he got the place lit and if girlfriend Kylie Jenner was there to support him

Tyga’s 2017 is off to an epic start, first with his sunny Mexican getaway alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, and now with his debut performance at Mandalay Bay’s Light nightclub. The 27-year-old rocked the house Jan. 4, performing his hits that including “Faded,” “Rack City” and “Ayo” for the sold out show. It may not have been as crazy as Vegas was on New Year’s, but Tyga got the honor of kicking off all the fun events for the weekend’s highly anticipated Consumer Electronics Show in Sin City.

SOLD OUT with @KingGoldChains! Hands in the air for a great start to 2017 🙌🏼🙌🏼 #TYGA A video posted by The LIGHT Vegas (@thelightvegas) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:07am PST

We’re so glad Tyga is back to doing what he does best by performing for his excited fans, as it seemed like he took a fair amount of time away from the concert scene in 2016. He was constantly by Kylie’s side, as the two were absolutely inseparable. But he does have a music career outside of being her boyfriend, and it’s great that he’s showing it some attention again! Kylie stayed behind in Mexico while T flew in to Vegas for the show, which kicked off his 2017 residency at Light.

Tyga’s really living the high life as earlier in the day he was down in Punta Mita, Mexico with Kylizzle, soaking in the sun as well as her bountiful booty. He was photographed tightly grabbing her massive butt cheeks as she sat at the edge of a relaxing pool. It wasn’t all naughty fun though, as he brought his four-year-old son King Cairo down there to have a little family time. Talk about the jet set world, starting the day chilling on the Mexican Riviera and ending it by blowing things up at a Vegas nightclub. Tyga’s life is serious goals right now!

