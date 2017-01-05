Mariah Carey’s Ex Tommy Mottola Throws Shade Her Way After NYE Performance Fail

Image Courtesy of ABC, REX/Shutterstock

Ouch! Mariah Carey’s ex-husband and former manager Tommy Mottola is majorly dissing the diva and her team after the disaster that was her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square. Find out what he thinks about the epic fail right here!

Tommy Mottola, 67, thinks that what happened to Mariah Carey, 46, on New Year’s Eve could have been totally avoided had she had a better management team. Page Six published a letter written by the former Sony Music chairman in which he straight up says that Mariah needs to hire “more seasoned and respected professionals” to keep her from reliving the fail she went through during her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31.

Tommy believes that Mariah is “arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades,” and that she could have avoided the embarrassment that night if her technical people paid “more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening.” “It could have happened to anyone and it has, so everyone should just get off her back and leave her the hell alone and hopefully she will find her way to the right professionals for guidance,” he wrote. “It’s never about the fall, it’s all about the recovery.”

Mariah’s ex-husband believes, “she should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next.” Dissing her team even further he said that, “most certainly none of these issues or problems ever existed with her in her early days at Sony for the first 10 years when she skyrocketed to global superstardom!” Ouch!

Mariah’s current manager, Stella Bulochnikov, reportedly fired back, telling Page Six, “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?” SHOTS FIRED.

Just to add insult to injury, Tommy even chimed in about how he thinks the singer’s E! docuseries, Mariah’s World, was a mistake. “She should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career! I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!!!! I don’t get it!!” he wrote. Looks like Tommy thinks the show, “does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent!!”

