T.I. Cuddles With Baby Daughter Heiress, 9 Mos, Amidst Nasty Divorce With Tiny: Watch

Talk about a doting dad! While T.I. & Tiny may be going through a vicious divorce, the two are clearly trying their best to shield their kids from the drama. And to prove just how much he loves his adorable infant daughter Heiress, the rapper shared the CUTEST video of himself snuggling his baby girl and saying ‘Da-da’ with her — aw!

T.I., 36, showed fans his vulnerable side when he posted an adorable Instagram video of himself and his and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle‘s, 41, baby girl Heiress, 9 months. The clip, which was shared on Jan. 5, features T.I. lying in bed with his daughter as she coos and plays on his stomach. Talk about cuteness overload! The artist captioned the sweet post, “Da-Da’s baby 👶🏼 Good morning!!!!.”

In the vid, baby Heiress, sucks on a stuffed animal while wearing a pink onesie as she repeats after her dad, saying “Da-da” multiple times. Our favorite part of the daddy-daughter moment though is when T.I. pulls his daughter close and rubs her back while she lays on his stomach. And when the infant starts to babble, her rapper dad can’t help but laugh. Is anyone else’s heart totally melting? There’s no question T.I. loves being a father!

Little Heiress was born back in March, making T.I. a seven-time dad! Just months later though in December, Tiny filed for divorce after six years of marriage. The two, who share a total of three kids together, had reportedly been suffering through a rough patch for “several months,” according to TMZ, before Tiny decided to take action. Who knows if they’ll actually follow through with the divorce though, as HollywoodLife.com has previously told you, T.I. still apparently thinks he can turn things around!

“No one would be surprised if they got back together, even after all of this,” an insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “It is what they do.” Hopefully the couple can work it out for the sake of their little ones. After all, little Heiress and her daddy truly do make an adorable pair!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think T.I. and Tiny’s marriage is completely doomed?