T.I. & Tiny’s Divorce Moving Fast: She’s Requested Alimony & Child Support Hearing

It looks like T.I.’s attempt to win Tiny’s heart back didn’t work! The couple are still going through with their divorce, and Tiny is reportedly ready to fight the rapper in court! We have the EXCLUSIVE legal docs here.

It’s true. T.I., 36, and Tiny, 41, are still getting a divorce. And despite earlier reports that alleged a possible reconciliation might happen, Tiny doesn’t seem to be budging. In fact, she’s reportedly getting the courts involved and has requested a hearing for Mar. 2017, to discuss child support, visitation rights, and temporary alimony. Yikes! Click through the gallery above to see the EXCLUSIVE documents.

According to legal documents that HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY obtained, Tiny has demanded that T.I. gather a full list of their expenses, properties, and investment accounts because she’s taking half of everything! The reality star also reportedly asked for half of the automobiles they bought during their marriage as well as half of the money in the rapper’s retirement account. This is getting pretty messy! Additionally, Tiny revealed that the family is in debt, due to the millions they owe the IRS. But because T.I. is capable of bringing in the big bucks, she believes he should solely be responsible for paying the tab. Ouch!

T.I. does have the opportunity to respond or petition Tiny’s latest claims within the next two months. If he chooses to stay quiet, he will run the risk of a court judge making the final decision based on her evidence alone. However, he has yet to do so, according to reports. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Tiny first filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, citing the fact that they were “irretrievably broken,” as the reason for the split. T.I. reportedly tried to salvage what he could of their relationship, but it was too far gone.

Many fans are still holding out hope that the couple will somehow rekindle their love for one another, but it isn’t likely that they will bounce back from this. We are SO crushed to hear that T.I. and Tiny can’t work it out! But hopefully they don’t have to go through a horrible legal battle, and will just settle this peacefully.

