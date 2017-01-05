Well, well, well! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 8 episode of ‘The Royals,’ Eleanor’s ex-fling Beck surprises her in bed right after she makes her romance Jasper the real deal. Click to WATCH!

Eleanor (Alexandra Park) wakes up and finds Beck (Andrew Cooper) sitting on her bed. Talk about creepy. He’s not holding back when it comes to wooing Eleanor — he’s even brought bacon! He’s supposed to be there to visit Robert (Max Brown), but he admits he really came to see Eleanor.

“I don’t think you should sort of just waltz into my bedroom just because you’re in town,” Eleanor says in the EXCLUSIVE preview. “I don’t think that can happen anymore.”

Beck laughs off what Eleanor said, thinking there’s no way she has a boyfriend. Well… She does! But she doesn’t tell Beck that the lucky man is Jasper Frost (Tom Austen).

Eleanor kicks Beck out of her room, but Jasper — in the middle of a letter to Eleanor –catches him leaving Eleanor’s room on the security camera. You can tell by the look on Jasper’s face that he’s just jumped to conclusions. Just when you think there couldn’t possibly be more Jaspenor drama!

Jasper and Eleanor finally made things official in season 3. After two seasons of betrayal and lies, these two stopped fighting and decided to love each other. Jasper revealed to little Sarah Alice what he loves most about Eleanor in the sweetest scene on the Dec. 18 episode. Will Jasper and Eleanor be able to get through all the drama that never goes away! (According to me, they totally can and will! Because they’re endgame, duh!)

The Royals season 3 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jasper and Eleanor will stay together? Let us know!