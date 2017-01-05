Taye Diggs’ Scary Car Crash: G-Wagon Totalled After He Loses Control — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Oh, no! Taye Diggs was involved in a car accident on Jan. 4, and you can see the frightening pics of his wrecked Mercedes SUV right here. One wheel was completely torn off the vehicle, which ended up in a ditch. Is the actor okay?

Taye Diggs, 46, crashed his G-Wagon but fortunately walked away, as TMZ reports. That was a close one! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF TAYE DIGGS’ TRASHED MERCEDES.

While driving in the rain in West Hollywood, Taye tore a wheel right off his SUV in what looks to be a solo wreck, the site reports. Fortunately, he walked away from the crash, and the photos show him on Melrose Ave near his car, which is clearly in a ditch. His G-Wagon was then towed, according to TMZ. Anyway, we’re glad he’s alright, and the actor has since taken to Twitter to post a throwback selfie. Nice.

Weirdly enough, actor David Spade also crashed his car the same night on the other side of town, though in his case, it was another vehicle’s fault. He was turning left at an intersection when another car rushed through a yellow light to try and beat it, and he was hit. David wasn’t as lucky as Taye — he was taken to a local hospital on a stretcher to be treated for unknown injuries — but he was released soon after and is now resting at home, according to a Jan. 5. report. Phew!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment regarding Taye’s accident.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Taye wasn’t hurt? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.