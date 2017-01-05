Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez may be over, but he’s more than willing to put aside their bad blood for the sake of their baby. In an all-new video, Stevie admits he just wants to ‘come together’ with Joseline to co-parent baby Bonnie and reveals they’re both ‘getting over’ what’s happened in the past! Click to WATCH!

“I just want to be a good father, and I want her to be a great mother,” Stevie J, 45, said about ex Joseline Hernandez, 30, in an interview with TMZ. “And I just want to raise beautiful children.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars welcomed a baby girl, Bonnie Bella, on Dec. 28 after weeks of vicious fighting between the former couple. Stevie also reveals in the video that he’s working things out with Joseline!

“We were always homies first before the love thing, so you know I think it’s more or less like we gotta come together and be the best parents that we can, you know what I’m saying?” he continued. “First and foremost. A lot of things were said and a lot of things we’ve done that we’re both getting over, you know what I’m saying? It is what it is.”

Stevie J and Joseline were at war with each other throughout her pregnancy. Stevie J claimed that Joseline attacked him during a shocking fight at his house on Dec. 4. He accused her of allegedly using drugs throughout her pregnancy, but multiple drug tests Joseline took came back negative.

Thankfully, it looks like the drama has finally settled between the two reality stars. Stevie J may be dating someone new, but Joseline is still the mother of his child. Their relationship is far from over.

