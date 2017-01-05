Soulja Boy ‘Chills’ With Chris Brown’s Daughter After Fight Announced: Wild Pic

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Soulja Boy took the feud between him & Chris Brown to a WHOLE new level when he brought Chris’ 2-year-old daughter Royalty into it! The low blows began when the rapper tweeted he was hanging out with Chris’ little girl, but then things got REALLY crazy after he reposted a shocking pic of Royalty on Instagram. See his alarming message here.

In the social media feud between Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, one thing is clear — Soulja Boy is NOT playing! In fact, the Chicago-born musician seems to be out for blood as he even tried to use Chris’ own daughter, Royalty, 2, against him. It seriously doesn’t get much nastier than this! Taking to Twitter early in the morning on Jan. 5 — after he and Chris had announced their big fight — Soulja revealed that he had apparently hung out with Royalty and Chris’ baby mama, Nia Guzman.

“Chilled with royalty and Nia tonight at Floyds house ,” he wrote on the social media site. And to prove it, Nia posted a photo of her and Chris’ daughter reaching up for a hug and tagged “themoneyteam” as well as Floyd Mayweather, 39, in the pic. The photo, which Soulja later reposted on his own Instagram account, was a direct diss at Chris as the image seems to say that both Nia and Royalty want Soulja to win the fight between him and Chris. Ouch!

After all, Floyd reportedly has Soulja’s back, according to TMZ, which puts Nia on #TeamSouljaBoy since she tagged the champion boxer in her post. Once Soulja and Chris challenged each other to a charity boxing match, Soulja met up with Floyd, aka the head of The Money Team, and he allegedly is going to do everything he can to help Soulja win the match! …Just when you thought things couldn’t get any crazier, right?

But of course Chris couldn’t let his baby girl get dragged into this mess without a few words of his own! An hour after Soulja reposted Nia’s pic of Royalty, Chris took to his own Instagram account and shared a video of himself telling Soulja OFF! “IM NOT PLAYING! Krossed da line…… We gone push this fight UP!!! I promise you are regret this for the rest of ya life,” Chris captioned the clip.

And Chris isn’t the only one who thinks Soulja went too far this time. Fans also responded to his Royalty pic, commenting, “You should be ashamed of yourself. Truly,” “It was funny until he brought his daughter it in,” and “Disrespectful.”

