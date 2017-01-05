Soulja Boy & Nicki Minaj: He’s Making A Move On Her After Split From Meek Mill

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Looks like Soulja Boy doesn’t mind starting another celebrity feud. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s aiming to get with Nicki Minaj, less than one day after she revealed she split from Meek Mill! We have all the details, here.

On Jan. 5, the stunning Nicki Minaj, 34, shockingly revealed that she and her boyfriend Meek Mill, 29, were dunzo. Soulja Boy, 26, didn’t waste a second, and immediately began posting (and deleting) pics of he and Nicki together with flirty emojis and the caption “I love you.” Whoa! We couldn’t help but wonder if he was just being supportive of an old friend, or if he was making a move. Turns out, he was definitely making a move.

“He can’t believe she’s a free agent and doesn’t understand why anyone would let her run away,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But his arms are wide open and he’s making a play for Nicki to run right into them. He’s always loved her and wanted her from afar. She’s real dope with mad swag and everybody in rap knows she’s got the best body in the game.”

Nicki and Soulja have been working and performing together for years, and that closeness has definitely made Soulja’s heart grow. “She’s everything and Soulja loved all the times he’s been on stage with her performing,” the source continued. “He wants to talk to her on a whole new level and raise the bar on their friendship now that she’s single.”

However, being so obvious about his feelings for Nicki so soon after her split is a bold move. Meek is known to hold grudges, ESPECIALLY when it comes to Nicki (cough cough, Drake), and Soulja JUST ended a feud with Chris Brown with plans to get his ass beat on pay per view TV. Maybe tread a little lighter, buddy.

