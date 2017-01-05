Angelina Jolie & A Guitar-Carrying Shiloh Fly Out Of Colorado After Family Vacation

FameFlyNet

What a cutie! Angelina Jolie took her six children on a magical vacation to the slopes in Colorado over New Year’s and on their way back to LA, daughter Shiloh was spotted toting a large guitar to their private jet. See the pic of the young rocker here!

After blowing off some steam with a few days vacation on the slopes in Colorado, Angelina Jolie, 41, and her children headed back to the airport to board a private jet back to Los Angeles on Jan. 4. Getting that brood of six kids and their luggage on a plane is probably no easy task, especially when they bring some funky carry on items.

The leader of the pack, 10-year-old Shiloh, was carrying a large acoustic guitar on her way to the plane. This thing was so big it made young Shiloh look small! Shiloh’s brother and the oldest of the Jolie-Pitt children, Maddox, 15, was seen boarding the plane as well, though he opted to just bring his iPhone and a backpack.

Mama Angie, Shiloh, Maddox, and the other Jolie-Pitt children — Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — spent the holidays in the lovely Colorado mountain town, Crested Butte. They appeared to be having a great time, even spotted doing some holiday shopping. But who was noticeably absent? The six children’s father, Brad Pitt, 53, of course.

Brad and Angie have been at odds ever since she filed for divorce back in September 2016 and the Allied actor has been fighting to have more than just supervised visits with his children ever since. Luckily, Brad was able to see his children on Christmas Day. We just hope the kids are able to spend time with both of their parents!

