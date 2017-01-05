Kim Kardashian Posts Precious Sibling Pic Of North & Saint West After Social Media Return

REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Kim Kardashian Instagram

This is SO adorable! Since embarking on a major social media hiatus, Kim Kardashian officially returned to Instagram on Jan. 3. And already she’s shared not one, but 3 super sweet pics of her toddlers North & Saint West — her latest being the cutest of all! The new photo features Kim’s little ones playing together on the floor, and our hearts seriously cannot take the sweetness!

Looks like Kim Kardashian, 36, missed social media! After all, since returning to her online platforms for the first time since her Paris robbery attack in early October, the reality star has NOT slowed down when it comes to posting about her family — including sharing snapshots of her two kids North, 3, and Saint West, 1. Her latest pic though is by FAR our favorite to date!

The intimate photo features Nori and Saint on the floor together, with Nori seemingly helping Saint with something. The three-year-old appears to be guiding his hands and showing him how to do a task — aw! Talk about an amazing big sis. Kim simply captioned the moment, “❤❤️👶🏽👧🏽.” In the image, Saint wears a red velvet onesie while North is in a white dress.

my son ❤ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

We’re not the only ones in love with this precious photo either. “They are adorable ❤️ beautiful family God bless you all my love 🙏💋,” one fan commented on the image. Another gushed, “What a comeback 💕😍,” and we have to agree! Kim declared her Instagram return by sharing a sweet family pic with her followers on Jan. 3. In it, she and Kanye West, 39, can be seen bonding with their children.

The very next day, the social media queen put up a photo of her holding her baby boy, which made us all swoon! “My son,” she captioned the image of herself wrapping both arms around the toddler. But her latest pic takes the cake for being one of the sweetest posts we’ve seen from Kim yet!

Even before she hit Instagram though, the star debuted a heartwarming two-and-a-half-minute video on her website and app, which gave fans an inside look into her family life at home. The clip featured adorable PDA moments between her and Kanye as well as Saint’s first steps and North being a complete cutie.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kim has returned to social media? Do you love that she’s been sharing images of her little ones?

