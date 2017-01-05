Sabrina Carpenter’s Goodbye Letter To ‘Girl Meets World’ Fans Will Make You Sob

Sabrina Carpenter is devastated over the cancellation of ‘Girl Meets World.’ The actress, who plays our beloved Maya Hart, penned a heartfelt note to fans on Instagram on Jan. 4. She thanked the fans, creator Michael Jacobs, and Disney for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime. Read her full message here!

“The last time I had in n out burger and didn’t eat it, I had just been cast in a show called girl meets world!” Sabrina Carpenter, 17, captioned a sweet Instagram photo of the cast. “Tonight I sit here and I can’t eat my in n out burger because life comes full circle. We speak in the language of love, heartbreak, friendship, family, sadness, and laughter. Wherever we are in the world, whatever we believe in, whoever we love, we all speak that language. We had the privilege of growing up in front of your eyes. The privilege of teaching the lessons we were learning ourselves and beyond that.”

She continued: “To the family that was created on our set, between the cast and crew, thank you for giving us the ability to make mistakes and to grow. I felt so safe in that bay window. People thought it was weird that I was excited to go to work. People thought it was weird that we really did and still do love each other. That’s a rare entity, we hold that tight.

Thank you Disney for giving this show and these characters the chance to see the light of day. I know I feel very lucky to have given life to Maya hart.

MJ- without you I wouldn’t know most of what I do. I also probably would have never had 2 paint fights in my lifetime.

We live in an intricate world. We can be adversaries whilst being allies. To everyone that watched our show and felt something, thank you. To everyone that grew up watching Boy Meets World and decided to give our story for a new generation a chance, thank you.

And to the little girls reading this, You can do whatever you put your mind to.

You’re gonna meet the world now, and I think you’ll love it. “There is no end. There is no beginning. There is only the infinite passion of life.” – Fellini”

Girl Meets World’s cancellation was announced on Jan. 4 by the GMW writers on their official Twitter account. The news of the beloved show ending shocked everyone from the cast to the fans.

The series finale, titled “Girl Meets Goodbye,” will air Jan. 20 on Disney Channel. The final episode will feature the cast of Boy Meets World returning one last time to say farewell.

