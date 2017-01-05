Rowan Blanchard Devastated After ‘Girl Meet World’ Gets Cancelled: I’m ‘Crying’

Just like the rest of us, Rowan Blanchard is absolutely heartbroken over ‘Girl Meets World’ getting cancelled. She issued a heartfelt statement to fans on Jan. 4, thanking them for their constant support and admitted she’s been ‘crying’ about the show being over. Read her heartfelt message in full now!

“Being on Girl Meets World is the most significant event in my life thus far, it changed absolutely every aspect of it, and takes up most of the life, I am able to remember,” Rowan Blanchard, 15, wrote in a message posted on her Twitter and Instagram. “It is with this cast family I experienced mourning and heartbreak and overjoyment and long days that turned into long nights, each and every moment so painstakingly beautiful. Thanks to the show I have four moms, three of which are named Elizabeth, all of which became best friends themselves.”

She added, “Doing a show in general, specifically doing a show as a child into your teenhood, is so incredibly cosmic and scary but you do it because you love these people, because this has become your routine, because it is the closest you will get to being in real school, etc. I am crying typing this because yes, we were making a show, but our lives turned into a movie. We dressed The Breakfast Club, hid under stairwells to tell each other about our crushes, sobbed together when we suffered the death our teacher… these are things you don’t forget. That I will never forget.”

Her message was long and straight from the heart. She thanked the fans for allowing the Boy Meets World spinoff “dream to breathe. You have given us so much, you give so much, and for that we genuinely will never be able to repay you.”

The sad cancellation of Girl Meets World was announced on Jan. 4 in a series of tweets from Girl Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, 61. “We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of,” he tweeted. “As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty – We gave you our best.”

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about Girl Meets World, and Rider Strong, 37, even said on his podcast that the show had “ended.” Fans never gave up hope, though. The series will return on Jan. 6. The series finale, titled “Girl Meets Goodbye,” will air on Jan. 20.

