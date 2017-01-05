She’s baaaaaack! Cover your eyes! A new ‘Rings’ trailer was released on Jan. 5, and it’s downright terrifying. Samara wreaks havoc on an innocent victim. Click to WATCH!

Rings is going to make you terrified of the internet. The immortality of something uploaded onto the internet is explored in this new chapter of the horror saga. When a young woman watches a mysterious video of Samara, she’s fated to die in 7 days, as we all know.

Samara unleashes her terror on a young woman named Julie, played by Matilda Lutz, and it’s not pretty. After a shower, Julie peels back the skin on her hand to find hair underneath. Ew. Then she chokes on a long piece of hair that looks a lot like Samara’s black mane. So gross.

“There once was a girl,” the creepy voiceover says. “No one dare speak her name. In death, she seeks vengeance for a life filled with pain. Once you see her story, you have 7 days to live. Because she does not forget, and she does not forgive.”

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a ‘movie within the movie’ that no one has ever seen before.”

The movie also stars The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Vincent D’Onofrio, The Vampire Diaries’ Zach Roerig, Alex Roe, and more. Rings will hit theaters on Feb. 3. Rings is the third movie in The Ring series.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to go see Rings? Let us know!