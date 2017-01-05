Soulja Boy Desperate For Rihanna & Karrueche To Attend Chris Brown Fight

Double trouble! Soulja Boy is desperately trying to get Rihanna and Karrueche Tran to attend his highly anticipated fight with Chris Brown, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The ‘Crank That’ rapper would love to have Breezy’s exes watch him get knocked out!

Tensions are still flying high between Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, but the two are ready to settle their beef in the ring. To make matters more interesting, the “Crank That” rapper is desperately trying to get Karrueche Tran, 28, and Rihanna, 28, to attend the main event! “Soulja’s got a lot riding on this fight. Respect. Undisputed street cred. He wants to wipe that smerk off Breezy’s face so he can stop talking sh**,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But more than that, Soulja wants to win this fight for Rihanna! Soulja’s inviting her to the fight as his guest so she can sit ringside and watch her ex get TKO’d firsthand.” Yikes!

I invited Rihanna & Karrueche to the fight. I know they dont want this bitch nigga Chris Brown no more. But they can watch me knock him out. — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 5, 2017

Our source continued, “As for Karrueche, Soulja wants her there too. He already knows she’s on his side in this fight and wants her to see Chris get whooped too.” The Pay-per-view match is allegedly taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this March, but it’s still unclear. However, Breezy did seemingly assure his followers that the gloves will be coming off with a big announcement via Instagram on Jan. 4, where he told them to make their bets on the winner now!

The feud started on Jan. 3, when Soulja Boy took to Twitter to reveal that Chris had called him up angry after he commented on Karrueche’s sexy selfie, leaving a heart eyes emoji underneath her pic. Since then, 50 Cent chimed in and made a $100,000 wager on Breezy and Floyd Mayweather has reportedly agreed to train Soulja. Soulja even claimed it’s a done deal, writing, “It’s going down! Signed my contract I’m leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn…March in Vegas!! On TV.” OMG!

