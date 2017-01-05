Ric Flair: WWE Hall Of Famer Deadlifts 400 Pounds At 67 Years Old — Amazing Video

There’s only one thing to say after watching Ric Flair lift 400 pounds: wooo! The 16-time world champion is almost 70-years-old but in a jaw-dropping video, the WWE Hall Of Famer shows he still can bring it at the gym. Click to watch!

The next fool who ever says, “Yo, Ric Flair. Do you even lift bro?” will get a trademark-chop across the chest. The 67-year-old wrestling icon proved on Jan. 4 that at any age, he’s not to be messed with. Ric deadlifted 400 pounds, tweeting a video of this amazing act with the message “I. Will. Never. Retire.” He even included his trademark “woo” in the video. Nice.

Technically, Flair has retired – twice. In Nov. 2007, Ric returned to the WWE following a three-month hiatus, declaring “I will never retire” (the same message he tweeted.) Vince McMahon, 71, then declared that the next match Ric lost would result in a forced retirement. Ric lasted until WrestleMania XXIV in Orlando, Florida, until he lost to Shawn Michaels, 51, in what many consider to one of the best matches of all time.

Ric would return to the ring after leaving WWE in 2009. Yet, he declared he would never wrestle again in 2012 after his peer, Jerry Lawler, 67, suffered a heart attack while on Raw, according to an interview with WrestleNewz.

Though he’s no longer running with the Four Horsemen or battling Sting, 57, in WCW, Ric remains the “Nature Boy.” If this video does anything, it proves he’ll always be the “the Rolex-wearing, diamond ring-wearing, kiss stealing, wheelin’, dealin’, limousine riding, jet flying son of a gun.” His legacy will be given the 30 for 30 treatment by ESPN, with a special documentary about Ric’s career and life.

Entitled Nature Boy, the film (directed by Rory Karpf) will include interviews from such wrestling legends like Ricky Steamboat, 63, Arn Anderson, 58, The Undertaker, 51, Mick Foley, 51, and more. Ric’s daughter, WWE Women’s champion Charlotte, 30, will also appear to talk about Ric’s life

“It was great to hear from Ric’s family, mainly his three children, to get an entirely different side of Ric beyond the ‘Nature Boy’ persona,” Rory told Sports Illustrated. “Ric’s first wife Leslie was interviewed and to my knowledge this is the first time she ever granted an interview on camera. She was able to provide a great deal of insight into Ric’s college years and who he was before he was the ‘Nature Boy.'”

What do you think about Ric deadlifting 400 lbs. at 67-years-old, HollywoodLifers? Are you going to watch his documentary?