Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Being A ‘Cheater’: ‘We Were Both Players’

Yikes! Ray J shockingly accused his ex Kim Kardashian of being a ‘cheater,’ while chatting with his housemates on ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ The singer even went as far as to say, ‘we were both players,’ during the Jan. 5 episode. Here’s all the juicy details!

Ray J, 35, can’t seem to stop talking about his famous ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 36. The “Sexy Can I” singer opened up about their troubled relationship on day three in the Celebrity Big Brother house, revealing all sorts of private details to his co-stars. He shamelessly called both himself and Kim “players,” before also claiming she was a “cheater.” Of course, Ray’s housemates couldn’t help but dig deeper on the subject, asking a few more questions about why they split. Stacy Francis, known for her stint on X Factor, defended the KUWTK star by mentioning a time when she was at Ray’s family home and Kim was there “crying her eyes out.”

Stacy said, “She was really into you, really in love with you,” declaring, “Kim was not a player.” Ray still stuck to his position, concluding, “We were both players, we were both cheaters. You are looking at it through a window. You have no clue – we loved each other.” Ray also revealed that he hasn’t “crossed paths” with Kim since their relationship ended, before adding how he now wants to be “known as more than that [sex tape].” His last comment was a bit ironic, since he also brought up their X-rated video during his introductory clip on CBB.

Ray boasted, “You might know me for a lot of things – music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d**k,” he said, cracking a smile. “People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket… Y’all still j**king off to the sex tape? Enjoy!” Ray began dating Kim in 2005 and they reportedly dated on-and-off for nearly three years before parting ways. Ray is now happily married to Princess Love, while Kim is the proud wife of Kanye West and mother of their two children. It looks like things worked out for the best!

