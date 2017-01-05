The Queen’s Near-Death Scare: Why A Buckingham Palace Guard Almost Shot Her

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa. A shocking new report claims that one of Queen Elizabeth II’s own guards nearly shot her after not recognizing Her Royal Highness while she was out for a late night walk. Crazy!

Queen Elizabeth II, 90, had a terrifying encounter inside of her very own home, Buckingham Palace. The royal lady was unrecognizable while out for a stroll at around 3am, reports the DailyMail, which put her in serious danger. While she was up and about, a Buckingham Palace became alarmed when he spotted the unidentifiable queen roaming the grounds and went to grab his weapon. Eek!

“Who’s that?” the guard shouted, reports The Times, which was when he realized it was The Queen. “Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you.”

The Queen’s response? According to the same report, she was quite calm and collected about the situation. “That’s quite all right,” she told the flustered guard. “Next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.”

It’s unclear when exactly this situation happened, but given everything The Queen has been through lately, it sure seems she has drawn a very unlucky hand for 2017. Not only did a nasty cold keep her from attending Christmas mass, but a week later she was still too weak to attend the New Year’s Eve 2017 mass. Hopefully she is feeling plenty better now though!

