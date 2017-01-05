REX/Shutterstock

This sounds amazing! The Obamas are reportedly planning one last party before leaving the White House and you have to see the who’s on the alleged star-studded guest list.

The final countdown of the Obamas’s last days at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. has begun. Before the President and his family make their exit, they reportedly have one last soirée in store. “A person with knowledge of the marquee affair” allegedly told The Washington Post President Obama, 55, and First Lady Michelle, 52, have planned a “goodbye party” on Friday Jan. 6. Beyoncé, 35, and husband Jay-Z, 47, are both allegedly going to perform.

Reportedly, past White House party goers like Usher and Samuel L. Jackson will most likely be attending another source with “knowledge of the invitees” told The Washington Post. Other names rumored to be on the guest list are Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, Bradley Cooper along with Stevie Wonder, J.J. Abrams, and George Lucas. This sounds like such a fun crowd!

The Obamas’ parties have become the stuff of legend over the past eight years. Cell phones are notoriously forbidden and confiscated. Dancing is practically mandatory! Past events have seen performances from Janelle Monáe, Chance the Rapper, and Prince. Details about this reported upcoming party have been few, but that’s just the Obamas style. They tend release a statement right before the event with just a few basic facts.

The President and First Lady confirmed they were having one final party in a video interview with People in mid December. A little girl asked the Obamas if she could come to their big last party, but the sadly the Obamas told her it would be a “grown up party” and would go late into the night past her bedtime. Well, between the alleged guest list and performers, the Obamas final White House soirée sounds like it will be one for the history books!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Obamas’ alleged guest list for their final bash? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.