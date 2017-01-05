NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest celeb to jump behind the wheel and disguise himself as an ‘Undercover Lyft Driver.’ And aside from shocking the pants off of a few fans, he also cracked some jokes about himself. Watch the hilarious clip here!

SO funny! It’s hard to go unnoticed when you’re a hottie like Odell Beckham Jr., 24, but the New York Giants player managed to shield his identity pretty well in the latest episode of Undercover Lyft Driver on Jan. 5. The passengers who rode with him didn’t even know it was him until the very end!

In the 4-minute video, Odell went incognito, dressing in a green, Nike track jacket, dark sunglasses, and a grey beanie to cover his signature locks. “I’ve been driving Lyft for about three years now. I love New York,” the NFL player said as the first set of passengers got in. After pulling off, Odell began asking his passengers questions pertaining to football. “You like football?” he asked. While some people admitted that they were huge fans of the New York home teams, others confessed they didn’t understand how the game was played. “I don’t really understand it either,” Odell joked.

But for the die hards, Odell started prying even more, asking about who their favorite players were. Of course, everyone mentioned his name, still not knowing that it was him. But instead of admitting that he is amazing, the athlete decided to laugh at himself. “I don’t know how I feel about him,” he said, casually mention his “crazy” hair and his dance moves on the field. “Do you want to do dancing or do you want to play football? Which one is it?” he added. That’s hilarious!

Might as well say cheese for the pictures…oooooo Ima bouta go Andre the giant! A photo posted by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:36am PST

After driving around the Big Apple a bit more, Odell cut the act and started to shed his disguise. As he did, the passengers, especially the women, started shrieking with excitement and laughing at the fact that they didn’t know it was him. The video concluded with Odell taking selfies and hugging all of them. SO cool!

That day definitely looked like a blast, but now it’s back to business for the wide receiver. It’s the Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs, and the Giants are taking on the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 3. So Odell and the rest of his teammates will have to be ready if they want a shot at going to the Super Bowl!

