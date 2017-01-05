Nina Dobrev Says She’s ‘Off The Market’ — Finally Moved On From Ian Somerhalder?

Image Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

Does Nina Dobrev have a new man? The actress posted the cutest video to her Instagram, Jan. 5, where she revealed that she is ‘off the market!’ So, who could the lucky guy be? See her post here!

Nina Dobrev, 27, is taken, according to her Instagram, Jan. 5! The Vampire Diaries actress posted an adorable video with a rather aggressive baby chimp and she revealed that he tried to pull a move on her! LOL. However, it was her caption that sent fans into a frenzy. “I JUST said I was off the market, and this guy tries to cop a feel,” Nina captioned her hilarious video of a chimp pulling down the zipper on her jacket. “He didn’t even try to buy me dinner first. Typical man,” she continued. OMG!

SO, who’s the suitor that won over Nina’s heart? The actress obviously admitted that she said at one point that she was NOT available. But, the mystery lies in the identity of this person she’s apparently in a relationship with!

Nina typically flies under the radar when it comes to her relationships. Although we all freak out about her love life, she usually tries to maintain a sense of privacy. But, could she have found someone who will be the person to end her association with her ex, Ian Somerhalder, 38?

Yes, we are aware Nina and Ian split in 2013, BUT let’s be serious. Everyone always ties Nina to her ex in some way, some how. The poor girl is probably sick of it. We’re hoping that her relationship hint was all true, and that she’s found love and happiness!

Nina and Ian split in May of 2013. That marked the end of the perfect real life/showmance on The Vampire Diaries. For those of you who don’t watch, the two played onscreen lovers, as their relationship offscreen was just as sweet. They dated for more than three years, and it was a lovely few years if we do say so ourselves.

Since her split with Ian, Nina has not had a relationship as long or serious as her one with him. It looked like Nina had move on completely when she began dating actor, Austin Stowell, 31, in June 2015. However, the two called it quits in Feb. 2016. Not long after their split, she was rumored to be involved with Scott Eastwood, 30, after the two were reportedly spotted getting pretty cozy at Coachella in 2016. But, nothing ever happened there. Bummer.

Nina’s remained dedicated to her friends and her career throughout 2016. Hopefully 2017 is her year to find love! Nonetheless, it looks like she’s already found it…

HollywoodLifers, did you know Nina was “off the market?”

