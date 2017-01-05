‘Nashville’: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Season 5 Premieres On CMT

‘Nashville’ is BACK and on an all-new network! After getting cancelled by ABC, the show has moved to CMT for season 5. Here’s everything you need to know before the Jan. 5 premiere, including who’s returning, info on an aftershow and more!

1. Season 5 will consist of 22 episodes.

Season 5 will premiere Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT. This season will feature 22 episodes. Nashville was originally cancelled by ABC back in May 2016, but CMT realized the power of the Nashies and picked up the show for a new season.

2. Connie Britton will have a full-time role.

Rumors circulated for months about whether or not Connie, who plays Rayna James, would be a full-time cast member when the show premiered on CMT. She confirmed her Nashville status on the Jan. 4 episode of Ellen.

“I am in it,” she said. “I’m in. I’m for the duration, and we’re about to start a new season.”

3. Not everyone is coming over from ABC.

Connie Britton, Charles Esten, Hayden Panettiere, Jonathan Jackson, Clare Bowen, Sam Palladio, sisters Maisy and Lennon Stella, and Chris Carmack will all be returning for the new season. However, Will Chase and Aubrey Peeples will not be reprising their roles.

4. There will be an aftershow!

The Nashville aftershow, Nashchat, will premiere immediately after the two-hour premiere on Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET on Facebook Live via CMT’s Facebook page. The show will be hosted by Nashville superfan Amy Brown. The first guest will be Chris Carmack.

5. The show is going to change.

Since the show is now on CMT, Nashville will be moving away from the juicy drama it was on ABC. Charles, who plays Deacon Claybourne, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the focus will be more on the music and the “plots won’t be quite as accelerated.”

