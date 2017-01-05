This is so shocking! Just like Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell has revealed in a new interview that she was attacked in Paris. WATCH the supermodel recount the details of her terrifying ordeal right here!

Naomi Campbell, 46, shared in a bombshell Jan. 5 interview on The Wendy Williams Show that she was almost robbed in Paris! WATCH the clip above.

“I kept mine on the down low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris. They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you.’ I didn’t make it so public; I didn’t want it to be. I think there’s a picture of me in a wheelchair at the time,” the supermodel revealed. OMG!

“I had taken the plane from Switzerland to Paris, which is like one hour. I didn’t call security because I thought it was a quick trip. I was going to see my lovely Papa [designer] Azzedine Alaia. So I went out to the car it wasn’t my normal driver, and it was weird because he had the windows rolled down and it was November right before Thanksgiving. And I was like wait a minute this is weird. I wanted to stop at the pharmacy—thank God the pharmacy was closed,” she added. Oh, but there’s more.

“My papa called me and said, ‘My daughter, where are you? We’re ready to eat dinner.’ At that point I abandoned the idea. Thank God it was outside Azzedine Alaïa’s shop—that’s the entrance to get into the house—because they came out and saved me, basically. You decide in a split moment—I don’t know if I’d ever do this again, in hindsight—’Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?'” she explained. “My decision was, ‘I’m not letting my bag go.'” Wow!

“I was outside the home of Azzedine Alaïa, and I was in the car with blacked out windows,” Naomi added. “The driver was in on it. There’s a whole ring. It’s been happening for a few years now.”

Naturally, Naomi is there for for Kim Kardashian, 35. “I very much sympathize with her, and I felt for her right away. I hated hearing these stories that it wasn’t true,” Naomi said. “It was absolutely true and it happened to me, and it’s happened to a few other people—but it’s not for me to say—who are well-known also.” Pretty scary!

