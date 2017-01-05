Carrie Fisher’s Emotional Memorial: Meryl Streep Performed & ‘Everyone Was Singing’

Splash News

Carrie Fisher’s touching memorial turned out to be one last party for the ages at her Beverly Hills estate. Not only did the guests dine on her favorite menu of food, her pal Meryl Streep sang the actress’ most cherished song that lifted everyone’s spirits. We’ve got the details!

What a wonderful way to say goodbye. About 125 of Carrie Fisher‘s closest friends gathered Jan. 5 at her Beverly Hills estate to remember the beloved actress and author. Her daughter Billie Lourd, 24, wanted to bring everyone there for one final gathering at a place that was so familiar to all of them. “Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time,” an insider tells PEOPLE magazine. Carrie famously threw star-studded parties over the years, and there had to be so many amazing Hollywood memories made inside that house!

Pal Meryl Streep, 67, even got the crowd in a more celebratory spirit by performing Carrie’s favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again,” and it brought down the house. “By the end,” the family friend tells the magazine, “Everyone was singing.” More of Carrie’s friends including Meg Ryan, 55, Jamie Lee Curtis, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, attended the event and we can just picture them all joining Meryl in song.

Even the cuisine for the guests was familiar, as the magazine reports that everyone feasted on Carrie’s favorite party menu of fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread. “The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie (Reynolds),” says the friend, who frequented many parties at the home. “Debbie would sit in the corner, and everyone there would come up and pay homage. Even the biggest stars were starstruck by her. Carrie would walk around barefoot with a can of Coca-Cola, making sure everyone was having a good time, saying the funniest things you’ve ever heard.”

Carrie tragically passed away on Dec. 27 at age 60, four days after she suffered a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to L.A. In an unthinkable turn of events, her iconic mother Debbie Reynolds suffered an apparent stroke while planning her daughter’s funeral the following day, dying at 84-years-old. While Carrie has been cremated, some of her ashes will be buried with her mom when she is laid to rest at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Jan. 6.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Carrie would have appreciated such a thoughtful memorial?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.