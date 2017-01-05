REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of 'The Today Show'

Holy moly, is Megyn Kelly replacing Billy Bush on ‘The Today Show’?! A new report on Jan. 4 is claiming just that. One day after Megyn revealed that she was leaving Fox News after 12 years for a new job at NBC, we may have learned what exactly she’ll be doing! Check it out.

“After more than a dozen years at Fox News, I have decided to pursue a new challenge …. I’ll be leaving Fox News at the week’s end and starting a new adventure, joining the journalists at NBC News, who I deeply admire,” said Megyn Kelly at the end of her talk show on Jan. 3. We were so thrilled to learn that the passionate journalist would be growing her career, but we didn’t know what exactly she would be doing!

However, a new report from BroadcastingCable.com claims that Megyn will actually be taking the post of another anchor with Donald Trump-related drama: Billy Bush! That’s right, the outlet believes that Megyn will be running the 9:00 am hour of the famous talk show, and we’re totally stunned! However, it “will not fall under the Today banner, but instead be Kelly-branded,” said the source. Interesting!

We knew that Megyn would allegedly have a daytime talk show, we just didn’t realize it would be part of Today! Her predecessor Billy has been gone from the hour since he was suspended on Oct. 9, 2016, and eventually let go. This all came after he had a private conversation between he and Donald recorded without knowing it. The men were both making sexist, gross comments, and the blowback was extreme. We’re excited to see such a powerful lady fill the spot!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Megyn would do a good job on Today? Let us know your thoughts!

