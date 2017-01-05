Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Break Up: She Proclaims She’s ‘Single’ In Scathing Tweet

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s the first major split of 2017! Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have ended things, and Nicki confirmed it herself on Jan. 5. Check out her explosive tweet right here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Meek Mill, 29, have broken up — for real. Nicki tweeted to her 20 million followers that she is “single”, and is taking a break from dating. Whoa!

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

“To confirm, yes I am single,” the “Anaconda” singer wrote. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u,” she added.

Nicki has also “liked” a few enthusiastic fan tweets, including this one, “im proud of you for putting YOURSELF FIRST for the first time!! This new Onika that’s gonna emerge is gonna be even more golden!” and this one: “Time for @NICKIMINAJ to get back on her bullshit and climb the charts even more. Sat back way too long.” It’s safe to say that Nicki has one of the biggest support groups around!

Of course, rumors have been swirling for weeks that their relationship was history. The couple jumped through hoops to avoid running into each other in Miami, FL on New Year’s Eve, and as we previously told you exclusively, a source revealed: “Nicki will choose her career over Meek at the end of the day and that is where things are going because Meek is getting on her nerves.” Our insider also predicted that the “next few weeks are going to be very telling” — and as we can see from Nicki’s new tweet, that couldn’t be closer to the truth! We’re bummed that the couple has broken up, but some things just aren’t meant to be.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Nicki and Meek are really over?

