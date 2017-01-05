Meek Mill Looks For ‘Love’ & A ‘Thot’ With His Friends After Split With Nicki Minaj: Watch

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Meek Mill is single and ready to mingle! Nicki Minaj JUST confirmed, Jan. 5, that she split with the rapper, and he’s already out partying and looking for women! See the wild video here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Meek Mill, 29, have split, and neither one of them seems to be down in the dumps. Nicki took to Twitter, Jan. 5, to confirm to her loving Barbz that she is indeed single, and she’s got new music coming! And, Meek was out on the town with his buddies Jan. 4, and they were looking for “thots!” Meek even admitted, “I need love.” It looks like both parties have moved on pretty quickly!

It appears that Meek went LIVE on Instagram Jan. 4, according to The Shade Room, and he didn’t seem to have a care in the world while he sipped on a beverage with his friends. In the video, Meek is seen laughing and dancing to background music. He revealed that he was in need of “love,” and that’s when a friend said, “We need a thot, is what we need. We need a f–king thot.” The rapper instantly started to laugh.

