Lilly Pulitzer’s After Party Sale: How You Can Still Score Savings

Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

Forget about Black Friday and Cyber Monday — any true Lilly Pulitzer fan knows that the two most important shopping days of the year are the brand’s biannual After Party Sales! Feel like you’re too late to the party? Don’t stress — here’s everything you need to know about the epic sale if you still want to shop.

May the odds be ever in your favor. Twice a year in August and January, savvy Lilly Pulitzer shoppers turn out for big savings during the After Party Sale, which kicked off today, Jan. 5, offering shoppers up to 50% off clothing and accessory items — but along with the great savings, shoppers also experienced some issues.

The After Party Sale is so popular that shoppers woke up early to join a “virtual” wait list to gain access to the brand’s site and it wasn’t long before #AfterPartySale started tending on Twitter. Soon after, multiple shoppers began expressing their frustrations over long wait times and technical errors, claiming that the site crashed before they could complete their purchases.

Now, before you get your pretty pink cardigan into a twist, the brand is quickly working to amend issues so that shoppers can get back to scooping up all of the printastic items, taking to Twitter to say: “We appreciate your patience and loyalty during this sale. Our team is hard at work fixing all site issues.”

The good news? The sale is still ON — in fact, it runs until 1/6 at 1PM. With so much inventory, the brand is constantly adding new styles so there is definitely product left. As for the virtual waiting room — it all depends on the time you try to shop. At one point over 90,000 people were “waiting,” however, there are other times when you can actually get in right away. At 5:15PM I was able to access the site without any delay and there’s still so many amazing items up for grabs!

The mass hysteria over the sale comes as no surprise, especially since individuals lined up around the block over a day before the Target & Lilly Pulitzer collaboration was released in 2015. Not only did Target’s site crash due to the overload of shoppers, but it didn’t take long for the racks and shelves to turn bare.

So, are you planning to shop the sale? If you are, what are you most excited to buy? Comment below and let us know about your shopping experience!

